T20 WC: Tim Seifert reacts after shining in 'tough conditions'

Tim Seifert 's explosive innings of 65 runs off just 42 balls helped New Zealand secure a convincing five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup . The match took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, where NZ chased down Afghanistan's competitive total of 182/6. Seifert was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance, which included seven fours and three sixes.

Match strategy Seifert's innings bolsters New Zealand's chase New Zealand started their innings on a rocky note, losing two wickets for just 14 runs in the first two overs. However, Seifert countered the early setback with his aggressive batting style. He formed a crucial partnership of 74 runs with Glenn Phillips, who scored a quickfire 42 off 25 balls. This partnership put New Zealand well ahead of the required run rate and ensured a smooth chase despite Seifert's dismissal in the 13th over.

Post-match remarks 'Tough conditions as well out there,' said Seifert After the match, Seifert reflected on the challenging conditions at MA Chidambaram Stadium and his contribution to the team's victory. He said, "Personally, it's always nice to start the tournament with a few runs under your belt. But the main thing is we got the win. Tough conditions as well out there. Lost a couple of early wickets, so it's nice to get the job done"

Next fixtures Highest successful run-chase for New Zealand in T20 World Cup New Zealand's successful chase was their highest-ever in T20 World Cup history, surpassing their previous best of 167 against England in the semi-finals of the 2021 tournament. Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib was the standout performer with the bat, scoring a blistering 63 off just 35 balls. New Zealand will next take on UAE on Tuesday while Afghanistan is scheduled to face South Africa on Wednesday.

