'We've got other goals': Zimbabwe skipper after Super 8 qualification 

Zimbabwe's historic qualification for the Super Eights of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has been met with jubilation. The team, which was expected to be a mere participant in a group featuring cricketing giants Australia and Sri Lanka, surpassed all expectations. However, captain Sikandar Raza stressed that their journey doesn't end here. "When Zimbabwe set out, we didn't set a goal just to qualify," he said after Zimbabwe's washed-out clash against Ireland on Tuesday.

Scenario Here's how Zimbabwe qualified for Super 8s In the biggest upset of this year's tournament, Zimbabwe beat Australia by 23 runs. Their other win came against Oman. Furthermore, the washed-out clash against Ireland means Zimbabwe will finish with at least five points. While Group B toppers Sri Lanka sealed their Super 8 berth with three straight wins, Australia (2 points) struggled with two defeats and a win. After the washed-out Ireland-Zimbabwe game, the Aussies got officially eliminated.

Future aspirations Other goals to achieve, says Raza Raza emphasized that while qualifying for the Super Eights is an achievement, it isn't their ultimate goal. "We've got other goals to achieve," he said. The captain also highlighted their aim of bringing more recognition and respect to Zimbabwe cricket. He said, "Whatever has happened in the past has happened, but this group has been together for a long time and we've gone about our business with honesty and integrity toward the game."

Advertisement

Two-year journey Journey has been 2 years in making Raza revealed that Zimbabwe's journey to the Super Eights has been in the making for nearly two years. He recalled how they were told about playing in Kenya's sub-regional Qualifier B and how they unanimously agreed to lay down a plan. "We knew there would be bad games and criticism, but if we stayed true to the plan, trusted each other and created a better culture, we'd be fine," Raza said.

Advertisement