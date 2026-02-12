T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka thrash Oman in Pallekele

Sri Lanka won their second successive match in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup , thrashing Oman in Pallekele. The Lankans racked up 225/5 in the Group B encounter before restricting Oman to 120/9. Mohammad Nadeem's single-handed half-century went in vain. While SL's concerted bowling effort deflated Oman, they had three half-centurions in Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, and Dasun Shanaka.

Start SL shine despite patchy start Being invited to bat, Sri Lanka had an early blow, losing Kamil Mishara in the second over. Although Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis took SL past 40, the former fell in the Powerplay. While Kusal Mendis anchored the innings, Pavan Rathnayake launched a counter-attack. The duo helped SL touch 100, with Rathnayake completing his half-century off just 24 balls.

Information Rathnayake's maiden T20I fifty In the 14th over, Jiten Ramanandi dismissed Rathnayake, who struck a 28-ball 60 (8 fours and a six). Rathnayake, who recently slammed his maiden ODI century, raced to his first 50-plus score in T20I cricket.

Leadership Shanaka leads from the front While Rathnayake fell after playing a counter-attacking knock, Shanaka joined Kusal Mendis. The Lankan skipper smashed Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, and Sufyan Mehmood to complete his 19-ball half-century in quick time. Ramanandi finally removed Shanaka as the latter smashed 2 fours and 5 sixes in his 20-ball 50. His whirlwind knock propelled the Lankans to 199 in the penultimate over.

Milestone Fastest T20 World Cup fifty for SL According to Cricbuzz, Shanaka's 19-ball half-century is the fastest for Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup. The previous quickest was by Mahela Jayawardene (21 balls vs Kenya in 2007). Shanaka also has the fastest T20I fifty for Sri Lanka. He topped this list before the match as well, having smashed a 20-ball half-century against India in 2023 (Pune).

Anchor Mendis anchors the innings As Rathnayake and Shanaka attacked the Oman bowlers, Kusal Mendis held one end by constantly rotating the strike. Mendis had earlier brought up his half-century after Rathnayake's departure in the 15th over. In the 19th over, a mix-up with Kamindu Mendis resulted in Kusal Mendis's unfortunate run-out. The latter departed for 61 off 45 balls (7 fours).

Landmark Mendis completes 2,500 T20I runs During the innings, Kusal Mendis became the first player to reach 2,500 runs for SL in T20Is. He attained the feat in his 102nd game. Nissanka and Kusal Perera are the only other SL players to have scored 2,000-plus runs in the format. Across 102 innings, Mendis has raced to 2,542 runs at an average of 26.47. This was his 19th T20I half-century.