T20 World Cup 2026: Bowlers with best match returns

The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been witnessing one thriller after another. Unlike the 2024 event, several high-scoring encounters have graced the ongoing tournament. Notably, fast bowlers have also stamped their authority on the unforgiving sub-continent pitches. As the race for wickets heats up, have a look at the best match returns in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

#1 Romario Shepherd: 5/20 vs Scotland, Kolkata West Indies' Romario Shepherd lit up the tournament with a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul in only the second match. Shepherd claimed 5/20, including four in one over, as the Windies beat Scotland by 35 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He became the second player to take a T20I hat-trick for WI. He is also the second WI bowler with a T20 WC fifer.

#2 Junaid Siddique: 5/35 vs Canada, Delhi UAE pacer Junaid Siddique claimed the second five-wicket haul of the 2026 T20 World Cup. He took 5/35 against Canada at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Siddique became the third UAE bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is. As per Cricbuzz, Siddique is the second Associate bowler to record a fifer in T20 World Cup history. He has the second-best figures in this regard.

#3 Nathan Ellis: 4/12 vs Ireland, Colombo Australian seamer Nathan Ellis showed his bowling prowess against Ireland in Match 14 in Colombo. While Ellis took four wickets, Ireland were folded for 115 while chasing 183. The right-arm speedster bowled 3.5 overs and clocked 4/12. He also bowled a maiden over. Ellis was adjudged the Man of the Match, with spinner Adam Zampa also taking four wickets.

