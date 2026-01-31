Squad analysis: Can India defend their T20 World Cup title?

The T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is just around the corner. The tournament will kick off on February 7. As defending champions, India will be eager to retain their title on home soil. The team is placed in Group A with Pakistan, the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands. On this note, we analyze India's squad for the mega event.

Team composition A look at India's squad for T20 WC 2026 India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 is a perfect blend of youth and experience. In fact, India were the first team to announce their 15-member squad for the global event. Here is the squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Batting Explosiveness in the batting order Batting has been India's key strength in recent T20Is as their batters back themselves to attack come what may. Abhishek Sharma, who has a strike rate of 190-plus in the format, has been the face of India's new-found batting approach in the format. In fact, Ishan Kishan (131.60) is the only one with a career T20I strike rate of sub-140 among all the specialist batters and wicket-keepers in the squad. However, Kishan's T20 strike rate since 2025 has been 180.69.

Finishers Prominent finishers as well In Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, and Rinku Singh, India have three batters who can go berserk toward the end. As the trio has been acing the finisher's role in T20 cricket in recent years, expectations are high from them. Dube and Pandya are particularly known for their dominance against the spinners. This trait will come in handy with the tournament taking place in India and Sri Lanka.

Concerns Are their any concerns in the batting department? Though most of the Indian batters have been among the runs lately, Sanju Samson has been a bit out of touch lately. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was also enduring a lean patch before playing some fine knocks in the New Zealand series. Tilak Varma, who has been bolstering India's middle order, will make a comeback from injury in the tournament. These are some grey areas in the batting department.

Bowling Big names in bowling department On the bowling front, India have two prominent fast bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. While Arshdeep was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2024 T20 WC, Bumrah's stellar spells earned him the Player of the Tournament honor. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy are the specialist spinners in the team. As many as three all-rounders in the squad - Pandya, Dube, and Axar Patel - were also a part of India's triumphant 2024 T20 WC campaign.

Concerns Injury concerns in the team In Washington Sundar and Tilak, India have two players who are doubtful starters for the tournament. Furthermore, prominent names like Bumrah and Pandya are also prone to injuries. Hence, it will be important for the team management to manage the workload of players.