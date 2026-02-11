T20 World Cup: Fearless Nepal eye first points, face Italy

Nepal will take on Italy in Match 17 of the 2026 ﻿ICC Men's T20 World Cup on February 12. The match will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, starting at 3:00pm IST. This is a crucial game for both teams as they are still searching for their first win in this tournament. Nepal nearly stunned England in their opener, losing the final-ball thriller by four runs. Meanwhile, Italy lost to Scotland.

Details Pitch report and conditions The surface offered at Wankhede Stadium is usually batting-friendly. As has been the case, the batters will enjoy the spongy bounce at this venue. According to ESPNcricinfo, the first two matches here have seen scores of 161/9 and 184/7 (first innings). Nepal have already played here, against England. With this being a day encounter, dew is unlikely to set in.

Nepal Nepal's impressive start In their opener, Nepal came close to pulling off one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history. They narrowly missed out on beating England, the 2022 champions. Despite this, Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel said after the match that they are not here "just to participate." Probable XI: Kushal Bhartel, Aasif Sheikh (wicket-keeper), Rohit Paudel (captain), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Sher Malla.

Advertisement

Italy Italy to miss captain Wayne Madsen Italy have been dealt a major blow, with their captain Wayne Madsen dislocating his shoulder while fielding in the opening game. In his absence, Harry Manenti is set to lead the side. Probable XI: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Marcus Campopiano, Harry Manenti (captain), Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wicket-keeper), Thomas Draca, Crishan Kalugamage, and Ali Hasan.

Advertisement