'We have an edge..': Varun Chakravarthy ahead of Pakistan clash 

As Team India gears up to face Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15 in Colombo, spinner Varun Chakravarthy has expressed confidence in his team's spin resources. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Match Centre Live,' he said, "We have a strong spin attack, and I feel we have the edge over them." He acknowledged that while Pakistan may have an advantage due to their familiarity with the conditions, India are well prepared for the challenge ahead.

Match analysis India trounce Namibia by 93 runs in their last match India's last match against Namibia saw explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. Kishan scored 61 off just 24 balls, while Pandya hammered 52 from 28 deliveries. Despite Namibia captain Gerald Erasmus's four-wicket haul, India's aggressive middle-order surge ensured a daunting total of 209/9. The Namibian side was eventually bowled out for just 116 runs in the chase, handing India a comprehensive victory by a massive margin of 93 runs.

Strategy insight Chakaravarthy on his approach at the international level Chakaravarthy, who took a three-fer against Namibia, spoke about his approach at the international level. He said, "I don't have the space to get my rhythm back. I need to be in rhythm from the very first ball." He also emphasized on making his variations quicker so that batters have less time to react. With two wins in as many matches, India top Group A with Pakistan on points but ahead on net run rate.

Advertisement

DYK Pakistan's strong spin department Pakistan fielded a spin-heavy attack in their previous game against the USA, with Shaheen Afridi being the only frontline pacer in the line-up. As many as five spinners bowled for Pakistan in the game - Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, and Usman Tariq. For India, Chakravarthy and all-rounder Axar Patel featured in the first two games with Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar warming the benches.

Advertisement

Player perspective Tilak Varma on India's methodical approach against Pakistan India batter Tilak Varma also spoke about the upcoming high-pressure ICC T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan. He said, "We are very excited to play." The confirmation of the match has only heightened excitement within the camp. Despite Pakistan's potential advantage of being based in Sri Lanka for a longer period, Varma stressed that India's approach remains methodical with video analysis and technology at their disposal.