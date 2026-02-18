T20 World Cup: Unbeaten West Indies take on minnows Italy 

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is heating up as West Indies and Italy prepare to face off in Match No. 37. The game is scheduled for Thursday, February 19, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. West Indies, a two-time champion, has dominated Group C with three consecutive wins and secured their Super Eight qualification with six points and a strong net run rate of 1.820.

Match details Italy's journey in the tournament Italy's journey in the tournament has been a mix of highs and lows. After losing to Scotland by 73 runs, they bounced back with a win over Nepal by 10 wickets. However, a loss to England by 24 runs ended their hopes of qualification. With just two points from three matches, Italy will be looking to end their campaign on a positive note.

Venue analysis Eden Gardens pitch report and other details Eden Gardens has hosted four matches in the ongoing T20 WC, with an average first-innings score of around 181. Teams batting first have won two games. The ground is known for its fast outfield and short boundaries, making it a batter-friendly venue. This iconic stadium will witness the first-ever T20I clash between West Indies and Italy. Meanwhile, the match, which will get underway at 11:00am IST, will be broadcasted on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (app & website).

Team line-ups A look at the probable XIs West Indies predicted playing XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph. Italy's predicted playing XI: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan.

