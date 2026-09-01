T20I Tri-Series: All-round South Africa beat Zimbabwe, register back-to-back wins 

Pretorius's innings was instrumental in South Africa posting a total of 185/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

He shared major partnerships with Jordan Hermann (28) and Dewald Brevis (41), adding 68 runs for the opening wicket and an impressive 86 runs for the second.

Despite Zimbabwe's late fightback, which saw them take six wickets in the last 4.5 overs, they couldn't restrict South Africa to a manageable total.