Bangladesh's pace unit can win away Tests: Bowling coach
What's the story
Bangladesh's pace bowling coach, Talha Jubair, has expressed confidence in his team's ability to achieve success in overseas Test matches. This optimism comes after a strong showing by the pace unit during their recent tour of Australia. The two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, with Bangladesh winning the first match by nine wickets.
Key strategy
Talha stresses importance of pace attack in away Tests
Talha stressed the significance of a strong pace bowling attack in winning away Test matches.
"When your pace bowlers are performing well, that's when you can realistically hope to win Test matches away from home," Talha told reporters at the airport upon arrival from Australia.
The coach also acknowledged that while their bowling unit has been impressive, there is still room for improvement in batting performance.
Hasan Mahmud's 6/55 in the opener and Shoriful Islam's 7/48 in the second game were the highlights of the series.
Performance analysis
Talha highlights batting concerns
Reflecting on the team's performance, Talha said, "There's definitely a concern that if the batters had done a little better, we might have had an even better result in the second Test."
Bangladesh perished for a sub-100 score twice in the second game as Mitchell Starc concluded with a record 10-wicket haul.
He also noted that the toss in the second Test was crucial as it played a major role in their inability to cope with Australia's conditions.
Impact
Coach believes Bangladesh can beat any team
Talha stressed the importance of their victory over Australia, saying it sends a message to world cricket that Bangladesh can beat any team.
He added, "This experience will be enormously useful in our upcoming tours."
The coach also spoke about how he found it easy to guide the fast bowlers as he has been close with them since their childhood days.
Coaching strategy
Talha reveals his approach to coaching fast bowlers
Talha revealed that his approach to coaching fast bowlers wasn't new to him.
He said, "I've been coaching fast bowlers for a long time. Working with bowlers wasn't something entirely new for me."
The coach also credited their analyst Shaon for helping identify weaknesses in Australia's batsmen, which they targeted during the matches.