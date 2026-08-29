Bangladesh's pace unit can win away Tests: Bowling coach 

Talha stressed the significance of a strong pace bowling attack in winning away Test matches.

"When your pace bowlers are performing well, that's when you can realistically hope to win Test matches away from home," Talha told reporters at the airport upon arrival from Australia.

The coach also acknowledged that while their bowling unit has been impressive, there is still room for improvement in batting performance.

Hasan Mahmud's 6/55 in the opener and Shoriful Islam's 7/48 in the second game were the highlights of the series.