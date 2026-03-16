Taskin Ahmed floors Pakistan, claims his 7th four-fer in ODIs

Bangladesh clinched the three-match ODI series against Pakistan after winning the 3rd and final ODI by 11 runs. The victory was led by Tanzid Hasan's maiden century and brilliant bowling performances from Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman. The hosts posted a challenging total of 290/5, thanks to Tanzid's explosive knock of 107 off 107 balls, which included six fours and seven sixes. In response, Ahmed and Mustafizur shared 7 wickets between them.

Bowling Ahmed shines with 4 scalps Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, claiming four wickets for 49 runs in his 10 overs. He dismissed opener Sahibzada Farhan and then got Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan were reduced to 17/3. He broke a 48-run stand between Salman Agha and Faheem Ashraf by dismissing the latter. In the 48th over, he got centurion Agha to deflate Pakistan.

Numbers 10th four-fer for Ahmed in List A cricket Ahmed clocked 4/49 from 10 overs. He now owns 123 scalps from 86 matches at 29.52. He recorded his 7th four-fer in ODIs. He also has two five-wicket hauls under his belt. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ahmed now has raced to 10 ODI wickets against Pakistan from 8 matches at 31. Overall in List A cricket, he owns 228 wickets from 148 matches at 26.58. He recorded his 10th four-fer in List A cricket.

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