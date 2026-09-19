What India need to change to score 300 in T20Is?

As many as six teams in T20Is have smashed 300-plus scores.

Among Test playing sides, Zimbabwe and England are the only 2 sides with this feat.

Notably, Zimbabwe own the highest score in T20Is, having smashed 344/4 versus Gambia in 2024.

India's highest total in this format reads 297/6 versus Bangladesh in 2024.

So India are pretty close to enter record books.