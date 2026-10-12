Prince joins Ashwin, Sreesanth in elite list: Details here
What's the story
Prince Yadav has joined a select group of Indian cricketers by smashing three boundaries against the West Indies in the third T20I in Indore on Sunday. He became only the third Indian batter, after S Sreesanth and Ravichandran Ashwin, to hit at least three fours while batting at No. 10 or No. 11 in a T20 International match. The achievement comes after a gap of 15 years since Ashwin's feat in 2011.
Match impact
Prince's late blitz helps India post a strong total
Prince's late innings contribution was instrumental in helping India post a total of 223 runs.
The hosts then defended the target successfully, winning by 14 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against West Indies.
Abhishek Sharma had earlier set the stage with his explosive knock of 69 off just 30 balls, while Ishan Kishan chipped in with a quickfire 37 off just 18 balls.
Historical comparison
Prince scripts history for India in T20Is
Prince's achievement comes 19 years after Sreesanth's four boundaries against New Zealand in Johannesburg in 2007.
Ashwin had last achieved this feat for India against England in Kolkata in 2011.
Prince came out to bat in the penultimate over with India in a precarious position of 202/8.
He seized his chance and hit three fours off Shamar Joseph, helping India add crucial runs at a critical juncture of the match.
Bowling performance
India's bowlers seal the deal for hosts
Despite a few late wickets, India's bowlers ensured that the West Indies did not chase down the target.
Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets for 44 runs.
Naman Dhir also chipped in with two wickets as West Indies ended their innings at 209/7.
With the ball, Prince bowle