Prince joins Ashwin, Sreesanth in elite list: Details here 

Prince's achievement comes 19 years after Sreesanth's four boundaries against New Zealand in Johannesburg in 2007.

Ashwin had last achieved this feat for India against England in Kolkata in 2011.

Prince came out to bat in the penultimate over with India in a precarious position of 202/8.

He seized his chance and hit three fours off Shamar Joseph, helping India add crucial runs at a critical juncture of the match.