'You don't forget...': Temba Bavuma addresses Jasprit Bumrah's controversial remark

South African Test captain Temba Bavuma has opened up about the controversial remarks made during the recent Test series against India. He revealed that both Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant had apologized for calling him "bauna," a Hindi term meaning dwarf. Bavuma said he was unaware of the incident at the time and had to consult with his media manager later on.

Grudges Bavuma holds no grudges against India Despite the incident, Bavuma stressed that he doesn't hold any grudges against the Indian players. In his recent column for ESPNcricinfo, he wrote, "What happens on the field, stays on the field, but you don't forget what is said. You use it as fuel and motivation, but there are no grudges per se." It transpired during the Kolkata Test, which the Proteas won by 30 runs. A potential DRS review involving Bavuma led to Bumrah calling the Proteas skipper "bauna."

Controversial comments Conrad's 'grovel' remark draws criticism Another controversy erupted when head coach Shukri Conrad said that the Proteas wanted India to "grovel" during the series. The remark was similar to former England captain Tony Greig's during a West Indies series from the past, which were widely criticized for its racial undertone. Responding to this, Bavuma said Conrad should have chosen his words more carefully at that time.