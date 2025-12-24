'You don't forget...': Temba Bavuma addresses Jasprit Bumrah's controversial remark
What's the story
South African Test captain Temba Bavuma has opened up about the controversial remarks made during the recent Test series against India. He revealed that both Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant had apologized for calling him "bauna," a Hindi term meaning dwarf. Bavuma said he was unaware of the incident at the time and had to consult with his media manager later on.
Grudges
Bavuma holds no grudges against India
Despite the incident, Bavuma stressed that he doesn't hold any grudges against the Indian players. In his recent column for ESPNcricinfo, he wrote, "What happens on the field, stays on the field, but you don't forget what is said. You use it as fuel and motivation, but there are no grudges per se." It transpired during the Kolkata Test, which the Proteas won by 30 runs. A potential DRS review involving Bavuma led to Bumrah calling the Proteas skipper "bauna."
Controversial comments
Conrad's 'grovel' remark draws criticism
Another controversy erupted when head coach Shukri Conrad said that the Proteas wanted India to "grovel" during the series. The remark was similar to former England captain Tony Greig's during a West Indies series from the past, which were widely criticized for its racial undertone. Responding to this, Bavuma said Conrad should have chosen his words more carefully at that time.
Series
SA script history in India
Nevertheless, South Africa scripted history after routing India 2-0 in the Test series. This marked their first Test series win in the nation since 2000. The Proteas won the 2nd Test after successfully defending 548. They bowled India out for 140 on the final day. SA claimed their second-biggest Test win (by runs). This is only behind their 492-run win against Australia in Johannesburg, 2018. Notably, SA are unbeaten in their last three Test series in Asia.