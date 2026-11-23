Varma scored exactly 100 runs off 149 balls, raising hopes of a successful chase.

The southpaw smashed seven fours and a six during his stay.

He shared a crucial partnership of 112 runs for the seventh wicket with Shahbaz Ahmed, who also contributed a half-century.

However, Pakistan A's bowlers struck at just the right time to break their resistance.

India A was eventually bowled out for 265 runs in 49.1 overs, falling short by 48 runs in their second match of the tournament.