Tilak Varma slams his second successive List A hundred: Stats
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter at the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, India A suffered a 48-run defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan A. The match took place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday. Despite a valiant effort from skipper Tilak Varma, who scored his second consecutive century, India A couldn't chase down Pakistan's target of 314 runs. Here we look at Tilak's knock and stats.
Batting collapse
Top order collapses under pressure
India A's top order crumbled under the pressure of Pakistan A's bowlers.
Opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed only 11 runs while Ayush Badoni (0), Kumar Kushagra (2), Rinku Singh (6) and Suryansh Shedge (6) failed to make an impact.
Despite a fiery 42-ball knock of 70 by opener Abhishek Sharma, India A found themselves in trouble at 129/6 at the halfway stage of the innings.
Match highlights
Varma, Shahbaz shine with bat for India A
Varma scored exactly 100 runs off 149 balls, raising hopes of a successful chase.
The southpaw smashed seven fours and a six during his stay.
He shared a crucial partnership of 112 runs for the seventh wicket with Shahbaz Ahmed, who also contributed a half-century.
However, Pakistan A's bowlers struck at just the right time to break their resistance.
India A was eventually bowled out for 265 runs in 49.1 overs, falling short by 48 runs in their second match of the tournament.
Stats
Varma averages around 50 in List A cricket
Varma, who made 107 off 113 balls in his last outing against Nepal, has raced to a tally of 2,349 runs from 54 List A matches at an average of 48-plus, as per Cricinfo.
He recorded his 8th hundred (50s: 14).
Notably, the batter has also played five ODIs for India, scoring 68 runs at 22.66, including a half-century.