Tilak Varma to play in T20 World Cup warm-ups: Details

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma has been given the green light by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to return to competitive cricket. The approval comes from BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), allowing him to participate in two warm-up games ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Varma had been sidelined for nearly a month after undergoing testicular surgery due to an injury sustained during the Ranji Trophy earlier this January.

Upcoming matches Varma's schedule for warm-up games Varma will first play for an India A side against the USA at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on February 2. He will then feature in India's warm-up match against South Africa on February 4. India's first match of the 2026 T20 World Cup is scheduled against the USA on February 7 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Recovery update Varma missed NZ T20I series Varma missed the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, with Ishan Kishan taking his place at No. 3 in all but one game. After his surgery, Varma was recuperating at the CoE where he was reported to be making "steady progress with his rehabilitation," according to a BCCI statement on January 26.

Fitness tests Updates on Sundar and Parag All-rounder Washington Sundar, who also missed the series, is likely to take a fitness test in the coming days. Riyan Parag has been out of action for nearly two months due to a shoulder injury. He will play the two warm-up games India A have scheduled before the T20 World Cup, with Namibia being their second opponent on February 6 at CoE Bengaluru.

