2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 4: Complete report

The Indian men's hockey team beat Spain in its group match

It was a rather disappointing day for India on Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. India's shooting contingent failed to fire despite dominating the events leading to the Games and several players being top-ranked. India's campaign in table tennis also ended. However, several new records were scripted by athletes from other nations as we had an action-packed day. Here's the report.

Badminton

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag miss out on quarters despite win

Indian men's doubles duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy went on to beat Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the final Group A match but missed out on qualifying for the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. They won 21-17, 21-19 in a 44-minute Group A men's doubles match. Notably, the world number 10 ranked duo finished third in Group A.

Shooting

Indians misfire in air pistol events, fail to make finals

India's Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker caved in under pressure and failed to qualify for the final of the 10m air pistol mixed team events. The duo finished seventh in Qualification 2 after topping the first phase with 582 at the Asaka Range. They lost the plot completely in the second phase. Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to clear Qualification 1.

Shooting

Indian pairs eliminated in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification

The two Indian pairs participating in the 10m air rifle mixed team event crashed out in the first qualifications stage. The duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar finished 12th with a total of 626.5 across three series each. Meanwhile, Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar finished in 18th position out of the 29 pairs with an aggregate score of 623.8.

Table tennis

India's journey in table tennis over after Sharath Kamal loses

Sharath Kamal took a game off the legendary Ma Long, the reigning Olympic and world champion, before making a third-round exit from the table tennis competition. He fought valiantly to take the second game from Long but eventually lost 7-11 11-8 11-13 4-11 4-11 in 46 minutes. India's challenge ended in table tennis as Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and G Sathiyan have all exited.

Hockey

Indian men's hockey team beats Spain 3-0

The Indian men's hockey team beat Spain 3-0 in a crunch Group A game to show its teeth after a poor performance against Australia. Rupinder Pal Singh scored a brace to help India overcome Spain and earn their second win in three matches. They were drubbed 7-1 by Australia in their last match. Simranjeet Singh (14th minute) and Rupinder (15th and 51st minute) scored.

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain through to 69kg quarter-finals

A pleasing sight for India was that of boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advancing to the quarter-finals in her debut Olympic appearance. She defeated German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout in Tokyo. Notably, she claimed all three rounds on split points. Borgohain is a two-time World and Asian Championships bronze-medalist.

Duo

Flora Duffy scripts history for Bermuda, Dean shines in swimming

Triathlete Flora Duffy handed Bermuda their first Olympic gold medal in history at the Olympics on Tuesday. The 33-year-old sealed the women's race at the Games in 1hr 55min 36sec. Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown finished second and US athlete Katie Zaferes took the bronze medal. Meanwhile, Britain's Tom Dean, who contracted COVID-19 twice in the build-up to the Games, won gold in the 200-meter freestyle

Biles

Simone Biles pulls out of the gymnastics women's team final

Simone Biles pulled out of the gymnastics women's team final at Tokyo 2020 after she suffered an injury. The United States went on to claim silver, finishing behind the Russian Olympic Committee team. Biles left the arena after the vault and was replaced by Jordan Chiles. She said: "I'm just dealing with things internally that will get fixed in the next couple of days."

Do you know?

Tennis: Osaka stunned by Vondrousova in third round

In tennis, number two seed Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the women's singles third round. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the third round of the Olympics men's tennis tournament. The Greek third seed downed American Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4.

Information

Lydia Jacoby scripts history by winning gold in 100m breaststroke

17-year-old swimmer from USA, Lydia Jacoby, beat reigning gold medalist Lilly King to win the 100m breaststroke. Jacoby made history as the first Olympic gold medalist from Alaska. Meanwhile, King took home the bronze after finishing behind South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker.

Information

2020 Tokyo Olympics: The tally of medals

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Japan lead the tally of gold medals (10). The USA and China (9 each) follow suit. The USA have won the most overall medals as of now (25). They are followed by China (21).

