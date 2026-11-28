NZ's Tom Blundell slams 89 vs India in Christchurch Test
What's the story
New Zealand posted a solid 356/10 while batting first in the second and final Test against Team India. The match is currently underway at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Tom Blundell was the top-scorer for New Zealand with a gritty 89 runs, narrowly missing out on a century. The Indian bowlers had to toil hard to finish off the lower order after making early breakthroughs on Day 2 morning. Here we look at Blundell's knock and stats.
Match progress
Blundell, Smith add a valuable partnership
Resuming Day 2 at 246/5, New Zealand lost Glenn Phillips early to Anshul Kamboj's second new ball.
Phillips, who was unbeaten on 36 overnight, edged an away-swinging delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the 87th over.
He had added 63 runs with the keeper.
Nathan Smith then joined Blundell and contributed a useful 26 off 45 balls as they took New Zealand past the 250-run mark with their partnership.
Key moments
Blundell holds the fort for New Zealand
Akash Deep broke the Smith-Blundell partnership, which resulted in 44 runs, in the 101st over, taking a caught-and-bowled dismissal.
The former attempted to turn a delivery toward the leg side but only managed a leading edge back to the bowler.
Despite this setback, Blundell held his ground against India's seamers with patience and sound judgment.
He was particularly effective against short-pitched deliveries, using his pull shot to keep runs coming for New Zealand.
Turning point
Blundell departs for a well-made 89
Kyle Jamieson's dismissal left New Zealand at 324/8, but Blundell continued to frustrate India with his innings.
He moved to 89 off 211 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries before Gurnoor Brar dismissed him in the 116th over of play.
The wicket-keeper went down as the second-last batter, helping his side finish at 356/10.
On Day 1, he added 74 runs with Daryl Mitchell (31) after the hosts were reduced to 110/4.
Stats
A look at Blundell's numbers
Blundell, who made his Test debut in 2017, has raced to 2,591 runs across 50 Tests at an average of 34.54, as per Cricinfo.
His tally now includes six tons and 13 fifties. 2,203 of his runs have come as a designated wicket-keeper.
Only BJ Watling (3,398), Brendon McCullum (2,803), and Adam Parore (2,479) have more runs for NZ while keeping the wickets.
Information
Second fifty versus India
This was his second half-century across nine Tests and 16 innings versus India (302 runs at 20.13). He also owns 1,313 runs from 27 home Tests at an average of 35.48 (100s: 3, 50s: 9).