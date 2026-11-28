Akash Deep broke the Smith-Blundell partnership, which resulted in 44 runs, in the 101st over, taking a caught-and-bowled dismissal.

The former attempted to turn a delivery toward the leg side but only managed a leading edge back to the bowler.

Despite this setback, Blundell held his ground against India's seamers with patience and sound judgment.

He was particularly effective against short-pitched deliveries, using his pull shot to keep runs coming for New Zealand.