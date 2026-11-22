Wellington Test: Tom Latham sets unwanted records with twin ducks
What's the story
New Zealand captain Tom Latham had a forgettable outing in the opening Test against India at Wellington's Basin Reserve. He was dismissed for noughts in both innings and scripted several unwanted records during the course. Jasprit Bumrah trapped him for two-ball ducks in the opening over on both occasions. Here are further details.
Match progress
How has the match proceeded?
The hosts were bowled out for 368 runs in their first innings despite Latham's dismissal on the first ball.
India declared their first innings at a massive total of 720/9, giving them a huge 352-run lead over New Zealand.
With a massive mountain to climb, Latham failed for the second time in the match.
Meanwhile, Bumrah became the third Indian after S Sreesanth (versus West Indies in Kingston, 2006) and Zaheer Khan (versus Bangladesh in Mirpur, 2007) to strike in the first over in both innings of a Test.
Unwanted record
Third Kiwi skipper with this fate
As per Cricbuzz, Latham became the third NZ skipper to bag a pair in a Test.
He has joined Harry Cave (versus West Indies in Dunedin, 1956) and Stephen Fleming versus Australia in Hobart, 1997).
This was the eighth instance of a NZ opener bagging twin ducks in a Test, second against India after Tim McIntosh in Ahmedabad in 2010.
Ducks
16 ducks as an opener
Latham now has 17 ducks in Test cricket, with 16 of them coming as an opener - the joint-third-most for any batter.
The southpaw went par with Sri Lanka's Marvan Atapattu on this unwanted list.
West Indies's Kraigg Brathwaite tops the list of players with the most ducks as Test openers with 19, followed by England's Mike Atherton (17).
Stats
A look at Latham's stats
Playing his 96th match (173 innings), Latham owns 6,450 runs at an average of 38.62 (100s: 17, 50s: 31).
In 13 matches against India, Latham owns 692 runs at 27.68 (50s: 8). He recorded his fourth duck against them.
Meanwhile, six of his 17 ducks have come at home from 49 matches (84 innings).
Latham has now been dismissed by Bumrah for the third time in Tests.
Across 11 innings, Latham has scored 79 runs from 167 balls against Bumrah at 26.33.