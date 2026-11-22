The hosts were bowled out for 368 runs in their first innings despite Latham's dismissal on the first ball.

India declared their first innings at a massive total of 720/9, giving them a huge 352-run lead over New Zealand.

With a massive mountain to climb, Latham failed for the second time in the match.

Meanwhile, Bumrah became the third Indian after S Sreesanth (versus West Indies in Kingston, 2006) and Zaheer Khan (versus Bangladesh in Mirpur, 2007) to strike in the first over in both innings of a Test.