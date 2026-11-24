2nd Test, Tony de Zorzi slams 66 versus Bangladesh: Stats
What's the story
South Africa cricket team batter, Tony de Zorzi, shone for his side on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. De Zorzi came in when his side was 145/2 in the 31st over. He added 74 runs alongside Marques Ackerman (150) for the 3rd wicket before putting on three more crucial stands worth 34, 43 and 92 respectively. Here's more.
Knock
De Zorzi makes a solid return to the Proteas XI
It was a vital knock from de Zorzi's blade who made a return to the side after sitting out in the 1st match.
He helped South Africa build their innings after Bangladesh were folded for 91 on Day 1.
De Zorzi played a patient knock and focused on building partnerships.
He was ultimately dismissed by Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed with South Africa's score reading 388/6.
Runs
De Zorzi races to 985 runs in Tests
De Zorzi's knock of 66 had seven fours.
With this effort, he has raced to a tally of 985 runs from 18 maches (32 innings) at 31.77. He is 15 shy of the 1,000-run mark.
He now has four fifties (100s: 2).
As per Cricinfo, in 8 home matches (14 innings), de Zorzi has bagged 255 runs at 18.21 (50s: 2).
Information
21st fifty for the batter in First-Class cricket
Playing his 86th match in First-Class cricket (143 innings), de Zorzi has amassed 4,734 runs at an average of 35-plus. He clocked his 21st fifty in addition to owning 10 hundreds.