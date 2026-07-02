Why Towhid Hridoy will lead Bangladesh in Zimbabwe T20I series
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. The team will be led by Towhid Hridoy, who takes over from Litton Das. Notably, Litton and Taskin Ahmed have been given permission to skip the series for their commitments in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), starting July 17. And the T20Is will be held on July 15, 17, and 19 in Bulawayo.
Player comeback
Mosaddek, Yasir return to T20I setup
All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain has been recalled to the T20I setup after his stellar performance in the recent ODI series against Australia. He scored 157 runs in three matches, making a strong case for his selection. Yasir Ali also makes a comeback after nearly three years, having last played this format against Pakistan during the Asian Games in October 2023.
Team changes
Saifuddin included; Shamim rested
Mohammad Saifuddin returns to the squad after missing the home series against Australia. However, Shamim Hossain has been rested due to his poor form with the bat. BCB chief selector Habibul Bashar explained their decision to include Mosaddek and Yasir Ali in the team. He said they wanted a player who could hit big shots down the order and were looking for a pace-bowling all-rounder, which is why Saifuddin was included.
Strategy insight
What about Najmul Hossain Shanto?
Bashar revealed that they rested Shamim because he had been struggling with his batting in the last nine to 10 innings. He also said Najmul Hossain Shanto's case was discussed during selection talks, with Litton leaving an opening at the top of the order. Although Shanto wasn't selected this time around, he could get a chance in future series before the next World Cup.
Information
Bangladesh squad for Zimbabwe T20Is
Bangladesh T20I squad: Towhid Hridoy (captain), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Md Shaif Uddin, and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.