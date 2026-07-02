Why Towhid Hridoy will lead Bangladesh in Zimbabwe T20I series

Strategy insight

What about Najmul Hossain Shanto?

Bashar revealed that they rested Shamim because he had been struggling with his batting in the last nine to 10 innings. He also said Najmul Hossain Shanto's case was discussed during selection talks, with Litton leaving an opening at the top of the order. Although Shanto wasn't selected this time around, he could get a chance in future series before the next World Cup.