IOC bans transgender women from all female events at Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a ban on transgender women athletes from all female events at the Olympics. The decision comes as part of a new eligibility policy that will be enforced starting July 2028, during the Los Angeles Olympics. The IOC's move is in line with US President Donald Trump 's executive order on women's sports.

Policy details One-time gene test to determine biological sex As per Sky Sports News, the IOC's new policy restricts eligibility for any female category event at the Olympics or other IOC events, including individual and team sports. It limits participation to biological females, determined through a one-time gene test. The organization said the policy "protects fairness, safety and integrity in the female category." However, it clarified that it is not retroactive and does not apply to grassroots or recreational sports programs.

Impact on athletes Policy also affects athletes with differences in sex development (DSDs) The IOC's new policy also affects female athletes with differences in sex development (DSDs), such as two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya. The organization published a 10-page policy document after an executive board meeting, detailing its research that being born male gives physical advantages that are retained. It said males experience three significant testosterone peaks: in utero, during infancy's mini-puberty, and from adolescent puberty through adulthood.

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Performance disparity Male performance advantage documented in IOC's research The IOC's document highlights a 10-12% male performance advantage in most running and swimming events, and over 20% in most throwing and jumping events. It also states that the male performance advantage can exceed 100% in explosive power events such as collision, lifting, and punching sports. The document further notes that transgender athletes who transitioned from male to female typically have testes/testicles and testosterone levels within the male range.

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