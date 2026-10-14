Travis Head pokes fun at Temba Bavuma after Durban Test
What's the story
Australia's Test opener, Travis Head, took to social media to poke fun at South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma. The banter came after Australia defeated South Africa by 214 runs in the first Test of their three-match series at Durban on Tuesday. Head shared an AI-generated clip of Bavuma looking shocked after his team's defeat, marking their first loss under his leadership.
Captaincy stats
Bavuma's unbeaten run ends
The Durban Test marked Bavuma's first defeat as skipper in the format.
Under him, the Proteas won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, defeating the Aussies at The Oval.
Before the Durban defeat, the former led the Proteas in 12 Tests, winning 11 and drawing one.
According to Cricbuzz, Bavuma has the most Test appearances before the first defeat as South African captain. He earlier surpassed Hashim Amla (8).
Win
How the match panned out
Electing to bat on a tricky surface, Australia compiled 390 (137.2 overs).
The Aussies were 124/6 at one stage, but Matt Renshaw's 190 took them toward 400.
In response, SA perished for 284, with Australia showing a concerted bowling performance.
Renshaw once again crossed the 50-run mark, propelling the visitors to 314/6d.
The final day saw Josh Hazlewood demolish SA, who fell for 206. While Aiden Markram scored a fighting fifty, Hazlewood took a six-fer.
Post-match comments
Bavuma hails Australia after defeat
After the match, Bavuma acknowledged Australia's dominance.
He said, "It's not the way you want to start. You've got to give it to the Australians, the way they dominated the majority of the game."
He added that there are many questions and conversations that need to be had after such a defeat.