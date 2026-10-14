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Home / News / Sports News / Travis Head pokes fun at Temba Bavuma after Durban Test
Travis Head pokes fun at Temba Bavuma after Durban Test
Bavuma lost his first-ever Test as South Africa's captain

Travis Head pokes fun at Temba Bavuma after Durban Test

By Parth Dhall
Oct 14, 2026
01:03 pm
What's the story

Australia's Test opener, Travis Head, took to social media to poke fun at South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma. The banter came after Australia defeated South Africa by 214 runs in the first Test of their three-match series at Durban on Tuesday. Head shared an AI-generated clip of Bavuma looking shocked after his team's defeat, marking their first loss under his leadership.

Captaincy stats

Bavuma's unbeaten run ends

The Durban Test marked Bavuma's first defeat as skipper in the format.

Under him, the Proteas won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, defeating the Aussies at The Oval.

Before the Durban defeat, the former led the Proteas in 12 Tests, winning 11 and drawing one.

According to Cricbuzz, Bavuma has the most Test appearances before the first defeat as South African captain. He earlier surpassed Hashim Amla (8).

Win

How the match panned out

Electing to bat on a tricky surface, Australia compiled 390 (137.2 overs).

The Aussies were 124/6 at one stage, but Matt Renshaw's 190 took them toward 400.

In response, SA perished for 284, with Australia showing a concerted bowling performance.

Renshaw once again crossed the 50-run mark, propelling the visitors to 314/6d.

The final day saw Josh Hazlewood demolish SA, who fell for 206. While Aiden Markram scored a fighting fifty, Hazlewood took a six-fer.

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Post-match comments

Bavuma hails Australia after defeat

After the match, Bavuma acknowledged Australia's dominance.

He said, "It's not the way you want to start. You've got to give it to the Australians, the way they dominated the majority of the game."

He added that there are many questions and conversations that need to be had after such a defeat.

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