Travis Head pokes fun at Temba Bavuma after Durban Test

The Durban Test marked Bavuma's first defeat as skipper in the format.

Under him, the Proteas won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, defeating the Aussies at The Oval.

Before the Durban defeat, the former led the Proteas in 12 Tests, winning 11 and drawing one.

According to Cricbuzz, Bavuma has the most Test appearances before the first defeat as South African captain. He earlier surpassed Hashim Amla (8).