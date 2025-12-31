How has Travis Head performed at the SCG (Tests)? Stats
What's the story
Australia's Travis Head has been the best batsman in the 2025-26 Ashes series. Heading into the 5th and final encounter at the SCG from January 4, 2026, onward, Head will be keen to sign off strongly. Australia own a 3-1 lead in this series with England bouncing back in the 4th clash at MCG. Here we decode Head's SCG stats and overall Test numbers.
SCG
Head averages 29.6 at the SCG
As per ESPNcricinfo, Head owns a tally of 148 runs from 5 matches (6 innings) at the SCG. He averages 29.6 with a score of 70 being his highest score. It's his only half-century. Notably, he is yet to feature at the SCG versus England. His 5 matches here have been against India (2), New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.
Numbers
His overall Test stats and performance in 2025-26 Ashes
Overall in the longest format for Australia, Head has scored 4,400 runs from 64 matches (109 innings) at 42.71. In addition to 11 tons, he has belted 20 fifties. Versus England, Head tallies 1,347 runs from 17 matches at 43.45. He has 4 hundreds and 5 fifties. In the 2025-26 Ashes series, Head has scored 437 runs at 54.62 (100s: 2) from 4 matches.