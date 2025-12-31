Head owns a tally of 148 runs from 5 matches (6 innings) at the SCG (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

How has Travis Head performed at the SCG (Tests)? Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:45 pm Dec 31, 202507:45 pm

Australia's Travis Head has been the best batsman in the 2025-26 Ashes series. Heading into the 5th and final encounter at the SCG from January 4, 2026, onward, Head will be keen to sign off strongly. Australia own a 3-1 lead in this series with England bouncing back in the 4th clash at MCG. Here we decode Head's SCG stats and overall Test numbers.