Travis Head likely to skip Big Bash League: Here's why
What's the story
Australian cricketer Travis Head has hinted at his possible absence from the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season. The decision comes after the physical and mental toll of the 2025/26 Ashes series. Australia currently lead the series 3-1 with one match to go. Head, the highest run-scorer in the ongoing series, is gearing up for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup following a grueling home summer of cricket.
Emotional toll
Perspective on Ashes and upcoming challenges
Describing the Ashes as "emotionally draining," Head stressed the importance of taking a break before another challenging year. He will be playing several important matches for his national side. "Probably unlikely with the emotional drain of an Ashes series, and what's coming up in terms of the World Cup," the Australian opener recently told News Corp.
Career decisions
Why Head has missed BBL
Head's last BBL season was 2022/24 for Adelaide Strikers. He has been skipping Australia's premier T20 tournament in recent years to manage his workload. However, the left-handed batter has become a marquee player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Head, one of the most explosive openers, owns 4,414 T20 runs with a strike rate of 148.92.
Form
A look at his current form
Head has been in sublime form in the ongoing Ashes series, being the leading run-scorer. He was promoted as the opener, replacing Usman Khawaja. In four matches, he has racked up 437 runs at a remarkable average of 54.62. His tally includes 2 tons. Head's form will be crucial for Australia going into the T20 World Cup, scheduled in India and Sri Lanka.