Travis Head likely to skip Big Bash League: Here's why

Australian cricketer Travis Head has hinted at his possible absence from the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season. The decision comes after the physical and mental toll of the 2025/26 Ashes series. Australia currently lead the series 3-1 with one match to go. Head, the highest run-scorer in the ongoing series, is gearing up for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup following a grueling home summer of cricket.

Emotional toll Perspective on Ashes and upcoming challenges Describing the Ashes as "emotionally draining," Head stressed the importance of taking a break before another challenging year. He will be playing several important matches for his national side. "Probably unlikely with the emotional drain of an Ashes series, and what's coming up in terms of the World Cup," the Australian opener recently told News Corp.

Career decisions Why Head has missed BBL Head's last BBL season was 2022/24 for Adelaide Strikers. He has been skipping Australia's premier T20 tournament in recent years to manage his workload. However, the left-handed batter has become a marquee player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Head, one of the most explosive openers, owns 4,414 T20 runs with a strike rate of 148.92.