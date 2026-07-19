England vs India, Lord's ODI: Why players wore black armbands

Sir Garfield Sobers, the legendary West Indies cricketer and one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, passed away at 89 on July 17.

He played 93 Tests between 1954 and 1974, scoring over 8,000 runs and taking more than 200 wickets.

His record-breaking innings of 365 not out against Pakistan in 1958 remained the highest individual score in Test cricket for 36 years.