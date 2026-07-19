England vs India, Lord's ODI: Why players wore black armbands
What's the story
Players from both India and England donned black armbands during the third ODI at Lord's on Sunday. The gesture was made in memory of Sir Garfield Sobers, the West Indies cricket legend who passed away on Friday. Both teams also observed a minute's silence before the start of play to honor Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history.
Legacy
Sir Garfield Sobers passes away
Sir Garfield Sobers, the legendary West Indies cricketer and one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, passed away at 89 on July 17.
He played 93 Tests between 1954 and 1974, scoring over 8,000 runs and taking more than 200 wickets.
His record-breaking innings of 365 not out against Pakistan in 1958 remained the highest individual score in Test cricket for 36 years.
GOAT
One of the greatest
Sobers was not just an entertaining left-handed batsman but also a highly versatile bowler who could bowl spin and seam.
He played a total of 93 Tests for the West Indies, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78 and taking 235 wickets at an average of 34.03.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has the fourth-highest batting average in Test cricket in the list of players with more than 5,000 runs.
Do you know?
Century with hangover at Lord's
In 1973, Sobers made the Lord's Honours Board after scoring an incredible century against England. However, his century came with a hangover as the former Windies all-rounder partied all night.