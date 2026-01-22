Champions League: Harry Kane becomes first Englishman with this record

Bayern Munich secured their place in the Round of 16 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League . This was made possible by a stellar performance from Harry Kane , who scored a brace in a 2-0 victory over Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise at Allianz Arena on Wednesday. According to ESPN, Kane became the first Englishman to score 70-plus goals in UEFA club competitions. Here are the key stats.

Match highlights Kane secures Bayern's knockout stage berth Kane opened the scoring for Bayern in the 52nd minute with a header from a Michael Olise corner. He doubled his tally just three minutes later by converting a penalty. Despite being reduced to 10 men after defender Kim Min-jae was sent off with a second booking, Bayern maintained their dominance.

Record Kane joins these players As mentioned, Kane became the first Englishman to score 70-plus goals in UEFA club competitions. Overall, he became only the seventh man with this record. The star striker now has 71 goals in this regard, overtaking Filippo Inzaghi (70). The Bayern star is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (145), Lionel Messi (132), Robert Lewandowski (114), Karim Benzema (92), and Raul Gonzalez (77) on this elite list.

Advertisement