LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Champions League: Harry Kane becomes first Englishman with this record
Champions League: Harry Kane becomes first Englishman with this record
Kane became the first Englishman to score 70-plus goals in UEFA club competitions

Champions League: Harry Kane becomes first Englishman with this record

By Parth Dhall
Jan 22, 2026
12:41 pm
What's the story

Bayern Munich secured their place in the Round of 16 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. This was made possible by a stellar performance from Harry Kane, who scored a brace in a 2-0 victory over Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise at Allianz Arena on Wednesday. According to ESPN, Kane became the first Englishman to score 70-plus goals in UEFA club competitions. Here are the key stats.

Match highlights

Kane secures Bayern's knockout stage berth

Kane opened the scoring for Bayern in the 52nd minute with a header from a Michael Olise corner. He doubled his tally just three minutes later by converting a penalty. Despite being reduced to 10 men after defender Kim Min-jae was sent off with a second booking, Bayern maintained their dominance.

Record

Kane joins these players

As mentioned, Kane became the first Englishman to score 70-plus goals in UEFA club competitions. Overall, he became only the seventh man with this record. The star striker now has 71 goals in this regard, overtaking Filippo Inzaghi (70). The Bayern star is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (145), Lionel Messi (132), Robert Lewandowski (114), Karim Benzema (92), and Raul Gonzalez (77) on this elite list.

Advertisement

Information

Kane races to 34 goals this season

According to ESPN, Kane has raced to 34 goals in all competitions this season, surpassing Kylian Mbappe (32). He now has the most goals among players from Europe's top five leagues in the season.

Advertisement