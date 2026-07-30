UEFA threatens to boycott FIFA tournaments over controversial stake sale
What's the story
European football's governing body, UEFA, has threatened to boycott all FIFA competitions if the latter goes ahead with its plan to sell stakes in its tournaments to private investors. The decision was taken during an emergency meeting convened to discuss the proposals announced earlier this week by FIFA. The proposed boycott would cover men's and women's World Cups as well as the Club World Cup.
Collective rejection
UEFA and its 55 member associations reject FIFA's plan
UEFA and its 55 member associations have collectively rejected FIFA's plan to sell ownership stakes in the FIFA World Cup and other competitions.
They believe that the World Cup is one of football's greatest sporting legacies, built over generations by players, national teams, and supporters across continents.
A Football Association spokeswoman said England stands "shoulder to shoulder" with its "European colleagues" in opposing FIFA's plans, as per BBC Sport.
Proposal details
FIFA proposes creation of commercial subsidiary
FIFA has proposed to create a commercial subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), to run its main events including the World Cup.
External investors would be invited to buy stakes in this new entity.
Gianni Infantino has promised $40 million to each of the 211 FIFA member associations if they support his controversial proposal by September 19.
Thrive Eternal, an American venture capital firm founded by Joshua Kushner, brother of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared, is expected to lead the proposed investor group for FFE.
Criticism
UEFA accuses FIFA of using football to enrich themselves
UEFA has criticized FIFA for not consulting with those who govern the game before proposing such a significant change.
They called it "irresponsible and indefensible" that a proposal of this magnitude was developed in secret.
UEFA also accused FIFA of using football "to enrich themselves and their friends."
The plan still needs approval by a vote of FIFA members.
FIFA
FIFA offers $40m incentive for members
On Wednesday, FIFA President Infantino proposed a controversial plan that could change the face of global football.
The proposal, which involves selling stakes in major competitions, drew criticism from UEFA and other stakeholders.
Now, Infantino is offering a $40 million incentive to national football federations if they back this plan by September 19.
The money would be paid out as an immediate $20 million payment, with an additional $20 million promised separately, as per BBC Sport.