Umpires earn this much money in IPL: Anil Chaudhary reveals 

Earnings details

Earnings of umpires in IPL

In a recent podcast, Top Angle with Sushant Sinha, Chaudhary broke down the earnings of umpires in the IPL. He said, "It is $4,000 per match. If you do the playoffs, it is $6,000. If you do the final, it is $8,000." He added that an average umpire who officiates in the IPL earns around ₹45-50 lakh in one season. If they are also doing domestic cricket and are among the leading umpires, they can earn another ₹20-25 lakh.