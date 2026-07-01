Umpires earn this much money in IPL: Anil Chaudhary reveals
What's the story
Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary has revealed the amount of money umpires make during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chaudhary, who officiated several International Cricket Council (ICC) events before retiring in 2025, said that umpires can earn between ₹45-50 lakh in a single IPL season. He also said that those who officiate in the finals can make as much as $8,000.
Earnings details
Earnings of umpires in IPL
In a recent podcast, Top Angle with Sushant Sinha, Chaudhary broke down the earnings of umpires in the IPL. He said, "It is $4,000 per match. If you do the playoffs, it is $6,000. If you do the final, it is $8,000." He added that an average umpire who officiates in the IPL earns around ₹45-50 lakh in one season. If they are also doing domestic cricket and are among the leading umpires, they can earn another ₹20-25 lakh.
Global pay
How much do umpires earn in international cricket?
Chaudhary also revealed that umpires earn around ₹8 lakh for Test matches in international cricket. He clarified that their payment is not dependent on whether the matches take place or not, meaning they get paid even if a match is abandoned. For T20 Internationals, umpires get around ₹2 lakh each.
Information
A look at Chaudhary's umpiring career
As per ESPNcricinfo, Anil Chaudhary officiated 12 Tests, 49 ODIs, and 64 T20Is between 2013 and 2023. He has also worked in women's internationals across formats apart from the IPL and domestic games.