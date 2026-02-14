USA face Namibia in 2026 T20 World Cup: Match preview

In a historic ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match, the United States will take on Namibia at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. The game is part of Group A and will start at 3pm IST. The US team comes into this match with a lot of confidence after their recent victory over the Netherlands by an impressive 93 runs.

Performance review USA eye 2nd successive win The USA team, led by Monank Patel, has shown great promise in the tournament, bouncing back with a historic win over the Netherlands. This victory was not just their first against the Dutch across formats but also marked the largest winning margin by runs for an Associate nation in T20 World Cup history.

Game plan Key players for USA The US team's success has been built on a strong batting performance and disciplined spin bowling. Saiteja Mukkamalla, who was recalled to the XI, played a fluent knock with aggressive off-side strokes. Shubham Ranjane provided late acceleration while skipper Monank Patel chipped in with 36 runs after two low scores. Harmeet Singh led the spin attack against Netherlands, backed by Mohammad Mohsin and Nosthush Kenjige.

Match outlook Namibia aim to bounce back Namibia, on the other hand, is looking to improve their batting against spin and tighten their bowling execution at the death. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Frylinck will lead the batting while JJ Smit and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton are expected to handle the bowling duties. Despite losing their last two encounters with USA, Namibia hope to turn things around in this match at Chepauk's slow conditions.

Probable XIs Here are the likely XIs USA probable XI: Monank Patel (captain), Andries Gous / Shayan Jahangir (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan. Namibia probable XI: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck Jan, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz Ben, Shikongo, Max Heingo.

Information A look at the pitch report Chennai has generally produced batting-friendly surfaces, where stroke play is rewarded and fast bowlers can rely on good bounce and carry through to the keeper. Spin hasn't played as big a role at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as it traditionally might, with even afternoon matches offering limited turn.