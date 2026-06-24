Sooryavanshi earned a ticket in India's senior squad (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to use separate dressing room during India's T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 06:51 pm Jun 24, 202606:51 pm

What's the story

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a promising young cricketer from India, will have to use a separate dressing room during the upcoming five-match T20I series in England. The decision is in line with ICC and ECB safeguarding regulations for players under 16. Sooryavanshi, who is just 15 years old, will be allowed into the India dressing room during matches and team talks but has to use a separate one while changing. Here's more.