Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to use separate dressing room during India's T20Is
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a promising young cricketer from India, will have to use a separate dressing room during the upcoming five-match T20I series in England. The decision is in line with ICC and ECB safeguarding regulations for players under 16. Sooryavanshi, who is just 15 years old, will be allowed into the India dressing room during matches and team talks but has to use a separate one while changing. Here's more.
Changing arrangements
Two options for Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi has two options for changing during the England tour. He can either use a separate dressing room or change at a specific time in the main dressing room and leave when his senior teammates are changing. The Guardian first reported this development on Wednesday. Similar regulations will also apply to India's two T20Is against Ireland in Belfast this week, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Safeguarding protocols
ECB's safe hands policy will be active
An ECB spokesperson confirmed the safeguarding measures, saying, "This is an ICC event, with their safeguarding procedures active as they have jurisdiction." They added that a safeguarding concern during the event may be managed by the ICC. The ECB Safe Hands policy also applies at all times. Sooryavanshi's parents will accompany him throughout the tour, which BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier confirmed.
Historic milestone
Record-breaking debut awaits Sooryavanshi
If Sooryavanshi plays a T20I against Ireland or England, he will become the youngest Indian men's debutant. He will break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 16 years and 205 days. The young cricketer has already been part of different men's dressing rooms during his short career so far - for state teams in domestic cricket, Rajasthan Royals in IPL, and India A during a recent tri-series in Sri Lanka.
Information
RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the IPL 2026 Orange Cap
Sooryavanshi won the prestigious Orange Cap in IPL 2026 season. He smashed 776 runs from 16 matches at 48.50. He slammed a century and five fifties. Notably, he was dismissed in the 90s thrice, including once each in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. He smoked a record 72 sixes (SR: 237.30).
Record
Recently, Sooryavanshi broke records with fastest List A fifty
Sooryavanshi shattered the world record for the fastest half-century in List A cricket. He achieved this remarkable feat during the Tri-Nation Series final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on June 21. The 15-year-old scored his fifty in just 11 balls, breaking the previous record held by Sri Lankan cricketer Kaushalya Weeratne, who scored a 50 in 12 balls for Ragama Cricket Club back in 2005/06. Sooryavanshi walked back after having scored 94 from just 29 deliveries.