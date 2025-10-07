Varun Chakravarthy credits Gautam Gambhir for 'Spartan mentality' in team

India's top-ranked T20I bowler, Varun Chakravarthy , has praised head coach Gautam Gambhir for instilling a "Spartan mentality" in the team. He said that under Gambhir's guidance, there is "no option of losing" and players are expected to give their best on the field. Chakravarthy, who has been in sublime form, credited both Gambhir and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav for his international comeback after a nearly three-year hiatus from the team.

Support system Gambhir, SKY backed me during my absence: Chakravarthy Reflecting on his return, Chakravarthy said Gambhir and Suryakumar backed him as a key wicket-taker. Speaking during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday, Chakravarthy acknowledged their support during his absence from the team for over three years. "I was out of the team for more than three years, but I did have a consecutive good IPL. For them to recognize that and bring me into the team was great for me," he said.

Career trajectory Chakravarthy was dropped after the 2021 T20 WC Chakravarthy first played for India in July 2021. He was dropped from the T20I side following a poor ﻿ICC T20 World Cup that year. He was recalled to the side after nearly three years, having made his comeback in October The mystery spinner has been a regular member of India's T20I squad ever since. He even made his ODI debut. Earlier this year, Chakravarthy helped India win the Champions Trophy.

Improvement areas Gambhir wants me to improve my ODI chances: Chakravarthy Although Chakravarthy missed India's ODI squad for the Australia tour this month, he spoke about how Gambhir wants him to improve his chances in ODI cricket. "Basically, the conversations were around bowling longer spells," he said. He also revealed that Gambhir wants him to bat up the order in domestic cricket and improve his batting skills.

Career A look at his stunning numbers Since his T20I comeback, Chakravarthy has scalped 38 wickets from 18 matches at an incredible average of 12.94. His economy rate reads 7.23. The spinner has taken two five-wicket hauls in T20Is after returning to the team - against England and South Africa. He became just the third Indian to record multiple five-wicket hauls in T20I cricket, joining Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Overall, he owns 40 wickets from 24 T20Is at 15.60.