'Real problem': Michael Vaughan on Jofra Archer's IPL participation

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for allowing Jofra Archer to continue his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint in India. The criticism comes as England gear up to host New Zealand for a Test series, starting June 4. Vaughan questioned why centrally contracted players are prioritizing franchise cricket over their national duties.

Contract concerns Test contracts should be prioritized, says Vaughan Vaughan expressed his disappointment with the ECB for allowing Archer to stay for the full IPL season. "There's some contract that the ECB have done with the BCCI that's allowing all our players to stay for the duration," he said on Cricbuzz. The former captain argued that England's central contracts should be more powerful, especially when it comes to Test cricket.

Contract hierarchy International contract should take precedence over franchise agreement Vaughan stressed that the international contract should take precedence over any franchise agreement. He said, "I believe the international contract outweighs any franchise." The former England captain isn't against franchise leagues but thinks they shouldn't come before Test matches. He said, "If we start to put domestic leagues over and above a Test match, I think there's a real problem now."

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Scheduling advice Adjust England's schedule if full IPL participation is allowed: Vaughan Vaughan suggested if the ECB wants full IPL participation, they should adjust England's schedule accordingly. He said, "If there is an agreement that the ECB have done with the BCCI, well, I think you've got to start your Test summer somewhere a little bit later then." The former captain also emphasized on players' commitment to their national team over franchise commitments.

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