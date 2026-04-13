'Average captaincy': Ashwin questions Pandya following MI's loss versus RCB
What's the story
Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned Hardik Pandya's captaincy decisions following Mumbai Indians's (MI) 18-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2026. The match, held at the Wankhede Stadium, saw a major tactical blunder from MI when they brought spinner Mayank Markande on early against Rajat Patidar. This decision played into RCB's hands as Patidar went on to score a blistering 53 off just 20 balls.
Tactical analysis
Ashwin slams Hardik's captaincy
Ashwin highlighted Patidar's previous success against Markande in a 2024 SRH vs RCB match. He said, "This is not today's scorecard, this is the SRH vs RCB 2024 match where Rajat announced that he is a spin hitter. He hit Mayank Markande all over the ground." Ashwin further stressed that bringing on Markande when Patidar came in was an example of "very average captaincy," as he went for 40 runs in two overs.
Game momentum
Patidar's assault on Markande
Ashwin's analysis also suggested that MI's strategy allowed Patidar to settle in quickly. Once he got going, Patidar shifted gears quickly, hitting a hat-trick of sixes early in his innings and later racing to a 17-ball 50. This ensured RCB maintained scoring momentum even after losing Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. The match itself was a high-scoring thriller with RCB posting a commanding 240/4 on the scoreboard.
Match outcome
MI fall short by 18 runs
MI responded strongly through Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton before Rohit retired hurt. Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya kept them in the hunt but despite Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 71 off 31 balls in the death overs, MI fell short at 222/5. Ashwin concluded that Patidar's assault on Markande was a turning point, allowing RCB to seize control of the contest in middle overs.
Captain's admission
MI need to rethink strategies, says Pandya
After MI's third consecutive loss in IPL 2026, captain Hardik Pandya admitted that the team needs to rethink its strategies. He said, "I think we conceded way too many (runs) as well. I think that was always going to be catch-up." Pandya also stressed on the importance of both batting and bowling units improving with a greater focus on powerplay overs.