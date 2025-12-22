Aston Villa defeat Manchester United 2-1 in Premier League: Stats

Aston Villa continued their impressive form by defeating Manchester United 2-1 at Villa Park in Matchweek 17 of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Sunday. The victory marked the club's 10th consecutive win across all competitions. Morgan Rogers was the star of the match, scoring both goals for his side. Matheus Cunha equalized for United but couldn't prevent Villa from securing the three points in this closely contested encounter.

Defensive display Goalkeepers shine in 1st half Despite both teams' attacking prowess, the first half saw only one goal. Manchester United's Senne Lammens and Aston Villa's Emi Martinez were on top of their game, denying several shots on target. The breakthrough finally came from Rogers, who cut inside and curled a brilliant shot into the top corner, putting Villa ahead in front of their home crowd.

Equalizer Villa's lead canceled out before halftime Aston Villa's lead was short-lived as Matty Cash was dispossessed by Patrick Dorgu, allowing Cunha to run through unchallenged and level the score before the interval. Despite the setback for Manchester United when Bruno Fernandes went off injured, Aston Villa remained resilient in the second half. Lisandro Martinez replaced Fernandes in midfield with Kobbie Mainoo absent from the squad.

Match-winner Rogers secures victory with 2nd goal Rogers scored his second goal of the match with a well-placed shot beyond Lammens. The Brazilian forward should have equalized for United but missed an unmarked header from Dorgu's left-wing cross six yards out. Man United also saw Mason Mount's free-kick strike the roof of the net. Villa closed down the game well at the closing stages as the visitors failed to find joy in the final third.

Opta stats Unwanted records for the Red Devils Since the start of the 2021-22 season, the Red Devils have only won one of their 14 Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the top four (D4 L9). Ruben Amorim's men have only kept one clean sheet in the Premier League this season. It's their joint-fewest after 17 games of a top-flight campaign, along with 1961-62, 1959-60 and 1958-89.

Villa Rogers makes these records As per Opta, Villa's Rogers has now scored 21 goals across all competitions since the start of last season. Aged 23 years and 148 days, he's the youngest to net 20+ for a Premier League team in this period. The Englishman became the first Aston Villa player to score 2+ goals in back-to-back Premier League appearances since Dion Dublin in November 1998 (3 in a row).

Information Rogers gets to 18 Premier League goals In 65 Premier League games, Rogers now owns 18 goals in addition to making 14 assists. This season, he has been involved in 10 Premier League goals (G7 A3) from 17 matches.