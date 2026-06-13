Should Yashasvi Jaiswal be Rohit Sharma's successor in ODIs? 

Team strategy

Competitors for the opening slot

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag pointed out that Jaiswal's inclusion in the ODI team was contingent on players like Shubman Gill or Rohit Sharma not being available. He said, "He performed very well when he got the chance. It was not like he was dropped after not performing. He was in the team because someone wasn't playing." The cricketer also acknowledged Ruturaj Gaikwad as a potential competitor for Jaiswal's spot in the future. Notably, Jaiswal averages 51.35 in List A cricket, having tallied 1,746 runs.