Which visiting batter owns most ODI runs in England? 

En route to his 138 in the aforementioned game, Rohit became the first visiting batter to complete 1,500 ODI runs in England.

The former Indian skipper has slammed 1,603 runs from 30 ODIs at a remarkable average of 64.12 in the nation (50s: 7).

Rohit's tally includes eight tons, the most for a visiting player in England.

Overall, only Joe Root has more ODI tons in England (10).

Rohit smoked as many as five tons in the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup, which took place in England.