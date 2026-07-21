Which visiting batter owns most ODI runs in England?
What's the story
Albeit in a losing cause, star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant 138 in the third and deciding ODI match against England at Lord's. Despite India's 27-run defeat, his performance was nothing short of remarkable and broke several records. This was his eighth ODI ton on English soil. On this note, we look at the visiting batters with the most ODI runs in England.
#1
Rohit Sharma - 1,603 runs
En route to his 138 in the aforementioned game, Rohit became the first visiting batter to complete 1,500 ODI runs in England.
The former Indian skipper has slammed 1,603 runs from 30 ODIs at a remarkable average of 64.12 in the nation (50s: 7).
Rohit's tally includes eight tons, the most for a visiting player in England.
Overall, only Joe Root has more ODI tons in England (10).
Rohit smoked as many as five tons in the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup, which took place in England.
#2
Virat Kohli - 1,493 runs
The aforementioned Lord's ODI saw Virat Kohli score a fine 60-ball 74.
Seven more runs would have seen him join Rohit on the 1,500-run club among visiting batters in England.
Across 36 matches in the country, Kohli has scored 1,493 runs at a sensational average of 51.48 (100s: 1, 50s: 14).
Among non-English batters, Kohli and Rohit share the record for the most 50-plus ODI scores in the nation (15 each).
Information
Other batters with 1,300-plus runs
New Zealand's Kane Williamson (1,393), Australia's Ricky Ponting (1,387), and West Indies's Vivian Richards (1,345) are the only other visiting batters with more than 1,300 ODI runs in England. While Williamson and Richards have four tons each in this regard, Ponting boasts three such scores.