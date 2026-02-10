Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of 2026 T20 World Cup: Details
What's the story
Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. The player sustained the injury during Sri Lanka's opening match against Ireland in Colombo on Sunday. Despite his impressive performance in that game, taking three wickets for 25 runs in four overs, Hasaranga's condition has now been confirmed as serious.
Injury details
Injury likely to sideline Hasaranga for four weeks
An MRI scan on Monday confirmed a severe tear in Hasaranga's left hamstring. A UK-based specialist reviewed the report before the all-rounder was officially ruled out of the tournament. Sri Lankan media reports indicate that the injury is likely to keep him out for four weeks, effectively ending his campaign in this marquee event co-hosted by his country.
Squad change
Dushan Hemantha expected to replace Hasaranga
With Hasaranga's exit, fellow all-rounder Dushan Hemantha is expected to take his place in the squad. According to ESPNcricinfo, Hemantha has represented Sri Lanka in five ODIs and three T20Is so far. The wrist-spinner has picked up 82 T20 wickets with an average of 16.67. While the replacement is yet to be announced, Sri Lanka look to maintain their momentum in the tournament after a strong start against Ireland.
Tournament progress
Sri Lanka victorious in their T20 World Cup opener
Sri Lanka began their T20 World Cup campaign on a high note, defeating Ireland by 20 runs at R. Premadasa Stadium. Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis played crucial roles in setting up a total of 163/6. However, it was Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana's brilliant bowling spells that really turned the game in favor of the co-hosts. Ireland were bowled out for 143.
Future fixtures
Sri Lanka to miss Hasaranga going forward
Sri Lanka will miss the services of Hasaranga, who is now their highest wicket-taker (40) in T20 World Cup history, surpassing the legendary Lasith Malinga (38). Sri Lanka's next match in the T20 World Cup is against Oman on February 12 in Pallekele. They will then take on Australia and Zimbabwe on February 16 and 19, respectively.