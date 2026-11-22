Wellington Test: Rachin Ravindra admits NZ 'pretty behind the game'
What's the story
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra has admitted that they are "pretty behind the game" after a tough day against India in the first Test at Wellington. The Kiwi duo of Ravindra and Devon Conway managed to survive 22.5 overs in the third session on Day 4, but still face a daunting deficit of 233 runs in their third innings. Notably, India declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9, taking a massive lead of 352 runs.
Match dynamics
India in control heading into final day
India declared their innings at a record total of 720 for nine, giving them a massive first-innings lead of 352 runs after dismissing New Zealand for 368.
The hosts ended Day 4 at 119 for two in their second innings with Ravindra (27*) and Conway (59*) at the crease.
However, they still trail by 233 runs, leaving India firmly in control heading into the final day.
Game plan
Focus on batting as long as we can
Ravindra stressed that their focus would be on batting as long as possible.
"Obviously, India batted really well and put the pressure on us in the field and for us, it's about batting as long as we can really," he said after Day 4.
The duo of Ravindra and Conway will have to survive three more sessions on the final day to draw this Test match.
Survival tactics
Taking it 1 ball at a time
Ravindra wants his team to focus on surviving one ball at a time with 90 overs scheduled on the final day.
He said, "Saving the game is looking quite far ahead so we would take it ball by ball."
The left-hander was unbeaten on 59 at stumps, with Ravindra alongside him on 27.
Player support
Ravindra backs partner Conway to come good
Ravindra has backed his partner Conway to make the most of this opportunity.
He said, "I am Dev's biggest supporter. Whenever he bats a good number of balls, he scores."
The Basin Reserve pitch has been a run-fest with centuries from New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls followed by India's KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.
Pitch talk
On Bumrah's intensity and pitch conditions
Ravindra downplayed the lack of assistance for bowlers, saying it's not a negative thing to see batsmen score centuries.
He also spoke about Jasprit Bumrah's intensity during the Indian pacer's final over of the day.
"Bumrah is always pretty switched on. That's Test cricket." he said.
New Zealand will need a huge effort from their remaining batters to deny India victory in this match.