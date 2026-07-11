3rd ODI: Madhevere, Evans power Zimbabwe with half-centuries vs Bangladesh
What's the story
Team Zimbabwe have set a target of 200 runs for Bangladesh in the third and final ODI in Harare. The home team was restricted to 199/10 while batting first in the game. While most of their batters struggled, all-rounders Wessly Madhevere and Brad Evans scored fifties to power Zimbabwe on a tricky surface. Let's look at their performance and stats.
Match details
Vital knocks from the duo
Madhevere arrived at five after Zimbabwe lost three early wickets for just 27 runs. He put up a 51-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Innocent Kaia (25) to take the team near 100. Another collapse, however, reduced the hosts further down to 108/6. Madhevere, who batted with intent after getting set, then found a potent partner in Evans. The duo added 43 runs in quick time before Madhevere departed. Evans's fifty then took the total near 200.
Madhevere
Career-best score for Madhevere
Madhevere's 75 off 74 balls saw him hit five fours and a maximum. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the all-rounder's seventh ODI fifty and also his career-best score. Across 43 games, the dasher has raced to 872 runs at an average of 21.80. Three of his fifties have come across 12 ODIs against Bangladesh. The tally includes 309 runs at 25.75.
Evans
Back-to-back fifties for Evans
Evans scored five fours and two sixes during his stay, scoring a 43-ball 50. This was his second successive fifty, having made 58* in the second game - his maiden ODI half-century. Evans now has 240 runs across 20 ODIs at 17.14. He also owns 20 wickets with the ball in hand (ER: 5.65).