3rd ODI: Madhevere, Evans power Zimbabwe with half-centuries vs Bangladesh

Match details

Vital knocks from the duo

Madhevere arrived at five after Zimbabwe lost three early wickets for just 27 runs. He put up a 51-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Innocent Kaia (25) to take the team near 100. Another collapse, however, reduced the hosts further down to 108/6. Madhevere, who batted with intent after getting set, then found a potent partner in Evans. The duo added 43 runs in quick time before Madhevere departed. Evans's fifty then took the total near 200.