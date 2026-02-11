Premier League: Decoding Manchester United's away form against West Ham

Manchester United held for a 1-1 draw against West Ham United in Matchweek 26 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. Benjamin Sesko's 96th-minute goal leveled the scores at London Stadium after Tomas Soucek had given West Ham the lead (50'). For the 4th successive Premier League season, the Red Devils have failed to beat West Ham away. Here we decode the away form.

Ten Hag 2 defeats under Erik ten Hag In the 2022-23 season, Manchester United lost 1-0 to West Ham at the London Stadium, under former manager Erik ten Hag. David de Gea's blunder after a tame Said Benrahma shot saw the Hammers win. In the 2023-24 season, West Ham defeated Manchester United 2-0 at home. Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus scored for West Ham as the visitors suffered under ten Hag.

Do you know? A third straight defeat under the Dutchman The 2024-25 season saw visitors United get beaten 2-1 by West Ham away in October. Crysencio Summerville scored a 74th-minute opener before Casemiro equalized (81'). A late Bowen penalty earned three superb points for West Ham. It was a frustrating result for ten Hag.

Advertisement

1-1 A 1-1 draw under Michael Carrick Ten Hag was sacked by Manchester United after the 2-1 defeat to West Ham in October 2024. Ruben Amorim replaced the Dutchman in November. After Ruben's sacking in January 2025, Michael Carrick was appointed as an interim manager until the season remainder. United, who won 4 successive Premier League games under Carrick, managed to steal a draw against the Hammers. Thanks to Sesko's goal.

Advertisement