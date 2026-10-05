Amir Jangoo included in WI's squad for India T20Is: Details
What's the story
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the inclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo in their T20I squad for the upcoming series against India. The move comes as a precautionary measure after Jewel Andrew suffered a finger injury during the third ODI against India on Saturday. Despite the injury, Andrew is still under observation by CWI's medical team and hasn't been ruled out of the five-match series yet.
Injury impact
Andrew's injury details
The 19-year-old Andrew had a disappointing outing in the first ODI against India, getting out on the very first ball.
However, he made a comeback in the third match after missing out on the second one.
Unfortunately, during this game, he injured his finger while attempting to catch Naman Dhir at cover.
He had to go to a hospital for scans soon after but fortunately no fracture was found.
Player profile
A look at Jangoo's T20I career
Although 29-year-old Jangoo is primarily known as a long-format player, he has represented West Indies in seven T20Is since his international debut in December 2024.
His batting record in these games is average with 163 runs at a strike rate of 120.74.
In the CPL 2026 tournament, he contributed to Antigua and Barbuda Falcons's title win by scoring 213 runs despite his strike rate being below par at 107.57.
ODI success
Jangoo scored 3 successive fifties in ODI series against India
Jangoo was in brilliant form during the ODIs against India, scoring 58 not out, 114, and 67.
His total of 239 runs placed him third on the run-scorers' list across teams, behind only Shubman Gill (334) and Shai Hope (278).
The first T20I between India and West Indies will be played in Lucknow on Tuesday.
This series marks a crucial opportunity for Jangoo to showcase his skills on an international platform.
Information
West Indies T20I squad for India T20Is
West Indies T20I squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.