IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario heats up: Decoding key details

With 59 matches in the league stage, the race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs is heating up. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are just a win away from securing their spots in the top four. However, other teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) , Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Delhi Capitals are still in contention but need favorable results to confirm their playoff berths.

Duo RCB and GT could finish top two RCB, after a dominant home season with six wins out of seven, need just one more win to confirm their playoff spot. With 16 points already in the bag, they are in a strong position for a top-two finish. However, if they lose both remaining matches against PBKS and SRH, their chances could be jeopardized by other teams' performances. GT, on a five-match winning streak, can secure their playoff spot with a win against KKR on Saturday. However, like RCB, they could risk elimination if they lose both remaining matches.

SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad are favorites to seal playoffs berth SRH can secure a playoff spot with two wins from their remaining matches against CSK and RCB. As per Cricbuzz, if they beat CSK but lose to RCB, their qualification would depend on points if PBKS and RR don't win more than one match each. However, if they lose to CSK but beat RCB, multiple teams could be tied at 16 points, complicating the qualification scenario.

Advertisement

PBKS Punjab Kings can still make it PBKS, with 13 points from 12 matches, are currently placed fourth. Five successive defeats have somehow brought doubts whether the Shreyas Iyer-led side can make the cut. They can secure a playoff spot by winning both remaining matches against RCB and LSG. However, if they lose both but KKR beat DC but lose to GT and MI, they could still qualify with 13 points. Alternatively, winning one match would leave them dependent on other results for qualification.

Advertisement

RR Rajasthan Royals have a solid chance RR, who have all their remaining matches against teams out of contention, can secure a top-four finish with three wins. Even with 16 points, they could qualify if PBKS lose one game and they stay ahead on net run-rate in case of a tie. Without NRR considerations, 14 points would be enough for qualification if multiple results go their way. RR are currently 5th with 12 points. They have three games in hand.