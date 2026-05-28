IPL 2026: Can resurgent Bhuvneshwar Kumar return to Team India?

Continuing their dominant run, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans to make their second successive IPL final. It has been a concerted performance from RCB, who have had match-winners. The team's bowling attack has been a force to reckon with this season, and they proved it once again in Qualifier 1. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was instrumental in RCB's victory, taking two wickets. His consistent performances have sparked debate about his potential comeback to Team India .

Context Why does this story matter? With every passing game, new records are being set in terms of run-scoring and six-hitting. However, Bhuvneshwar is in a league of his own, having produced magical spells throughout the season. The Purple Cap holder is not far from being recalled to the Indian side. Bhuvneshwar, who was earlier India's mainstay seamer across formats, is pushing selectors for another stint.

Comeback story Bhuvneshwar's remarkable comeback A few months ago, Bhuvneshwar was seen marveling at his old spells for Team India. Cut to 2026, the Indian seamer is once again in contention for the coveted cap. Bhuvneshwar last played for India in November 2022, but has made a remarkable comeback by leading RCB's attack this season. He has taken 26 wickets from 15 games with an economy rate of just 8.00 More than that, Bhuvneshwar's lengths have made life difficult for the batters in the Powerplay.

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Do you know? Bhuvneshwar's incredible feats Bhuvneshwar now has the most IPL wickets after turning 35. He surpassed the former South African spinner Imran Tahir, who took 26 wickets in 2019. Earlier, Bhuvneshwar became the first seamer to complete 200 wickets in the IPL.

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