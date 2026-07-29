Roston Chase dedicates WI's victory to Sir Garfield Sobers
What's the story
West Indies Test captain Roston Chase has dedicated his team's 90-run victory over Pakistan in the first Test to late cricketing legend Sir Garfield Sobers. The gesture was made on what would have been Sobers's 90th birthday. Chase said the team had discussed making their win special for Sobers and hoped he would be "smiling" down on them.
Tribute
Chase's heartfelt tribute to Sobers
Chase said, "On behalf of the West Indies senior cricket men's team, we'd like to dedicate this victory to the late great Sir Garfield Sobers."
He added that Sobers is a hero for everyone in their dressing room and they hope he would be proud of their performance.
The West Indies captain thanked Sobers for everything he had done for West Indies cricket.
Match summary
West Indies beat Pakistan in 1st Test
WI defeated Pakistan by 90 runs in the first Test at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.
Jayden Seales was instrumental in the victory with a five-wicket haul as Pakistan were bowled out for 120 while chasing 211.
Justin Greaves was named the Player of the Match for taking 5/27 and 2/12.
The win gave West Indies an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series and marked Pakistan's eighth consecutive away Test defeat.
Sobers's journey
The legendary Garry Sobers
Sir Garfield Sobers, the legendary West Indies cricketer and one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, passed away at 89 on July 17.
He played 93 Tests between 1954 and 1974, scoring over 8,000 runs and taking more than 200 wickets.
His record-breaking innings of 365 not out against Pakistan in 1958 remained the highest individual score in Test cricket for 36 years.
GOAT
The greatest all-rounder
Sobers was not just an entertaining left-handed batsman but also a highly versatile bowler who could bowl spin and seam.
In a stellar Test career for the Windies, the former all-rounder scored 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78 and took 235 wickets at an average of 34.03.
Sir Garfield Sobers was the first player to smash 6 sixes in an over in First-Class cricket.