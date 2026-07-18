West Indies face New Zealand in 4th ODI: Match preview
What's the story
The cricketing world is all set to witness a special ODI match between the West Indies and New Zealand at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The game marks a celebration of the legendary Sir Garfield Sobers, who has left an indelible mark on the sport. New Zealand lead West Indies 2-1 in the series as the hosts aim for a response to draw level. One can watch the match from 7:30pm IST onward. Here's more.
Legacy
Sobers's impact on current West Indies players
Sobers's legacy is deeply ingrained in the current West Indies team, with some players having received their first caps from him and others benefiting from his coaching.
The likes of Shai Hope have even impressed Sobers himself. Hope's batting prowess had Sobers saying, "'pfft, this is class! This is class.'"
The match at Kensington Oval will be a fitting tribute to this cricketing icon.
Tour
Significance of the match for Sobers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sobers's first professional tour was to New Zealand, a country where he averaged 15.1 and scored just one century.
The upcoming match will be a homecoming of sorts for him, as it will be played at his home ground in Barbados.
This adds another layer of significance to the encounter, making it more than just a game on paper.
Probable XIs
A look at the likely XIs
West Indies (probable): Brandon King, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain and wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie/ Shamar Joseph, Khary Pierre/ Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Vitel Lawes.
New Zealand (probable): Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Jayden Lennox/Kristian Clarke.
Players
Players focus: Here are the stats
From 153 ODIs, West Indies skipper Hope owns 6,271 runs at 50.57. He has 19 tons and 32 fifties.
Sherfane Rutherford has amassed 782 ODI runs from 27 matches at 39.10. He has 1 ton and seven fifties.
Among bowlers, Alzarri Joseph has collected 138 wickets from 86 matches at 27.95.
Tom Latham has smashed 4,590 runs from 169 ODIs, averaging 34 from 156 innings. He has 8 hundreds and 26 fifties.
Information
Here's a look at the H2H record
In terms of the head-to-head record, WI and NZ have clashed against each other 74 times. NZ own a 35-32 win-loss record. A total of 7 ODIs didn't have a result.
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Seamers will find assistance
Kensington Oval has been valuable for seam bowlers. As per Cricinfo, they average 24.84 with an economy rate of 5.12. So team combinations will be key for WI and NZ alike.
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