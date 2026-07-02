WI vs SL, 2nd Test: Can the visitors bounce back?
What's the story
The second Test of the two-match series between West Indies and Sri Lanka will begin on July 3 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The first match was a one-sided affair, with West Indies winning by an innings and 217 runs. The hosts dominated all departments, leaving Sri Lanka looking for answers after a disappointing performance. Here are further details.
Team dynamics
West Indies aiming for series win
The West Indies team, led by Roston Chase, has shown a remarkable turnaround after a string of seven defeats in their last eight Tests. Their emphatic win in the first Test has brought back confidence in this young squad. Shai Hope is likely to return to the playing XI for the second Test, further strengthening an already promising side.
Team adjustments
Sri Lanka have a lot to improve
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have a lot of room for improvement after their first Test defeat. Key players like Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamindu Mendis had disappointing outings in the first match. Despite skipper Dhananjaya de Silva's century in the first innings, more is expected from his teammates against quality pace bowling away from home.
Performance review
Chandimal and Rathnayake are key players for the visitors
Sri Lanka's bowling attack was also hampered by Lahiru Kumara's early injury in the first Test. However, Milan Rathnayake's five-wicket haul was a silver lining for the team. On the batting front, Dinesh Chandimal has been Sri Lanka's most consistent red-ball batter since 2022 with an average of 54.65, as per ESPNcricinfo. He scored 97 runs in two innings during the first Test but will need to deliver bigger innings if Sri Lanka hopes to make a comeback in this series.
Match preview
What changes can we expect?
West Indies have added fast-bowling allrounder Keemo Paul to their squad for the second Test, while Hope has recovered from his injury. His return could mean a change in the playing XI as Jangoo's impressive performance in the first Test makes him a strong contender to stay. On Sri Lanka's side, Kumara's injury will prompt at least one change with Vishwa Fernando likely to step in.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs of WI and SL
WI probable XI: John Campbell, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (captain), Joshua da Silva (wk), Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach. SL probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis (wk), Sonal Dinusha, Milan Rathnayake, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.
Information
WI vs SL: H2H record
In 25 matches, Sri Lanka have secured 11 wins compared to West Indies's five Nine matches have been drawn. On Windies soil, they have clashed 13 times. West Indies have won 5 matches to Sri Lanka's 2. Six matches have been drawn.
Players
Player focus: Here are the stats
West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach became the fifth West Indian to take 300 Test wickets during the 1st encounter of the series. He is now closing in on 600 First-Class wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 595 wickets at 26.27. For the Lankans, all-format star Kusal Mendis is nearing 7,500 runs in First-Class cricket. From 112 matches (199 innings), Mendis has scored 7,498 runs at 39.88. He owns 19 centuries and 31 fifties. 4,765 of his FC runs have come for Sri Lanka at 36.37.
Poll
Who will come out on top?
Poll