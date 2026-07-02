WI vs SL, 2nd Test: Can the visitors bounce back?

Performance review

Chandimal and Rathnayake are key players for the visitors

Sri Lanka's bowling attack was also hampered by Lahiru Kumara's early injury in the first Test. However, Milan Rathnayake's five-wicket haul was a silver lining for the team. On the batting front, Dinesh Chandimal has been Sri Lanka's most consistent red-ball batter since 2022 with an average of 54.65, as per ESPNcricinfo. He scored 97 runs in two innings during the first Test but will need to deliver bigger innings if Sri Lanka hopes to make a comeback in this series.