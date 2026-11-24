Will MS Dhoni attend IPL 2027 auction? Irfan Pathan answers
What's the story
As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gear up for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, speculation is rife about MS Dhoni's involvement in the player auction. The former captain, who recently retired, is set to venture into his new role as team mentor. However, according to former India all-rounder and Dhoni's ex-CSK teammate Irfan Pathan, he may not be present at the auction table.
Mentor duties
'His job is to guide players'
On JioStar, Pathan said that Dhoni's new role as team mentor is more about guiding players than making bidding decisions.
He said, "Knowing Dhoni, I don't think he will be sitting at the auction table. He is the mentor; sitting at the auction table is not his role."
Pathan added that "his job is to guide the players, pass on his experience to them."
Management trust
Auction decisions left to CSK's strong management
Pathan emphasized that the auction decisions are left to CSK's strong management.
He said, "He likes to keep things simple and let the people who know the job do it."
This trust in the management has been a constant for Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles during his captaincy.
Role confirmation
CSK announced Dhoni's transition on November 17
On November 17, CSK confirmed Dhoni's transition to the role of team mentor. The announcement brought an end to his IPL playing career.
Despite missing the entire 2026 season due to a calf injury, the 45-year-old will remain associated with CSK in this new capacity.
Pathan further added that "He has never been someone who wants to be in the spotlight or take credit for things off the field."
Auction strategy
What next for CSK?
Even though Dhoni's role will likely be away from the auction table, the Super Kings have a lot of work to do ahead of the December 16 event in Goa.
The franchise has ₹28.05 crore in its purse and six slots to fill, including two for overseas players.
Former India opener Aakash Chopra suggested that CSK should strengthen their spin department by trading with Gujarat Titans for left-arm spinners R Sai Kishore or Manav Suthar.