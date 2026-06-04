Will Shreyas Iyer become India's next T20I captain? Report

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Shreyas Iyer is set to be named India's T20I captain for the upcoming series against Ireland and England. He will be replacing Suryakumar Yadav , who led India to the ICC T20 World Cup title earlier this year. The report added that head coach Gautam Gambhir was in favor of Sanju Samson, but the recommendation was rejected by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and some members of the selection committee.

Career highlights Iyer led Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 Shreyas Iyer, who has led three different teams to IPL finals, has had a terrific run as Punjab Kings' captain in the last two seasons. Despite failing to take PBKS to the playoffs this year after a sensational start, he was one of the top performers with 498 runs in 14 matches at an impressive strike rate of 168.81. He scored a century and five half-centuries during this period.

Suryakumar What about Suryakumar? Despite leading India to their third T20 World Cup title in March, Suryakumar's batting has been under the scanner. He has struggled with his form over the last two years, including a disappointing IPL 2026 season, where he scored just 270 runs from 13 innings at an average of 20.76. The decision to remove him as captain and possibly from the team is largely due to these performance issues.

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