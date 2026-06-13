New Zealand announce Kane Williamson's replacement for remaining England Tests
What's the story
New Zealand's cricket team has announced the inclusion of Will Young in their squad for the remaining two Tests against England. The move comes after Kane Williamson announced his retirement during the ongoing series. Young, who last played a Test match in December 2025, will be flying to the UK on June 14 and joining his teammates for training ahead of the second Test at The Oval starting June 17.
Career highlights
Young has played 23 Tests
Since his debut in December 2020, Young has played just 23 Tests, scoring 1,215 runs at 31.97 (50s: 11). Despite not having a long run in the team, he has performed decently as a top-order batsman. One of his major accomplishments was during New Zealand's historic 3-0 series win over hosts India in 2024. He scored a total of 244 runs across six innings while batting at No. 3 in Williamson's absence, earning the Player of the Series award for his stellar performance against India's spinners on difficult pitches.
Transition
Williamson announces retirement during ongoing series
Williamson had announced his decision to retire during a press conference, saying he would be with the squad for "a little bit" before stepping away. He stressed on giving the team some space as it was delicate news for many players. Williamson also highlighted that there are many leaders in the current group, and his departure would allow room for growth within the team.
Series
NZ lost the series opener
England defeated New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test of their three-match series at Lord's. The match was played on a tricky pitch, with extravagant seam movement and uneven bounce. Hence, the Kiwis must prevail in the second game to stay alive in the series. The upcoming will see Joe Root lead England in the absence of regular skipper Ben Stokes.