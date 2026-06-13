New Zealand announce Kane Williamson's replacement for remaining England Tests

Career highlights

Young has played 23 Tests

Since his debut in December 2020, Young has played just 23 Tests, scoring 1,215 runs at 31.97 (50s: 11). Despite not having a long run in the team, he has performed decently as a top-order batsman. One of his major accomplishments was during New Zealand's historic 3-0 series win over hosts India in 2024. He scored a total of 244 runs across six innings while batting at No. 3 in Williamson's absence, earning the Player of the Series award for his stellar performance against India's spinners on difficult pitches.